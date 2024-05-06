Opening victory followed by big defeat for Staffordshire

The hosts’ dramatic four-wicket victory in the opener in Burslem was sealed with just two balls to spare, with skipper James Kettleborough leading from the front.

Chasing 160-5, Kettleborough struck a cool unbeaten 63 with strong support from Zen Malik (39) and Michael Hill’s 35.

The captain and Reeve Evitts (1no) helped the hosts over the line with spectators thrilled by the tension. The visitors had earlier seen openers Alasdair Appleby (54) and John Oswell (50) as well as Ross Whitfield (37no) score well.

Staffs were comprehensively beaten, though, in the second of the double clash in Group One.

Having elected to bat, the home side posted just 124 all out – Evitts’ 30 not out the best of the scorers. Callum Fletcher of the visitors secured three wickets for just nine runs.

Northumberland lost just two wickets in their ruthless reply. Openers Appleby (40) and Oswell (34) combined for 72 for the opening wicket to set their side on the way.

Harry Cranshaw (35no) and Ross Whitfield (14no) coolly steered their side over the line.

Staffs make the long Bank Holiday trip to Carlisle Cricket Club today for a double-header against Cumbria.