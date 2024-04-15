Worcestershire consider leaving New Road due to flooding

The ground, noted as one of the most iconic in county cricket with its backdrop of Worcester Cathedral, has been home to Championship cricket since 1899.

But with the club forced to stage their first home fixture at Kidderminster Cricket Club later this week, it was confirmed Worcestershire may have to move to protect the club’s long-term future.

A club statement said: “Given the recent unprecedented record volume of flooding at New Road, and the increasing regularity of flooding, the board of Worcestershire County Cricket Club understands the very real issues regarding the sustainability of the club.

“As a board, we will make it our key priority to explore every option, including a move from New Road, over the next few months so we can provide the membership and key stakeholders with a plan.

“This is to ensure the long-term future of Worcestershire County Cricket Club.”

The move comes after chief executive Ashley Giles confirmed earlier this month they needed to explore other possibilities.

Former England and Warwickshire spinner Giles said in an interview with BBC Hereford & Worcester: “I don’t think we can carry on like this. It’s costing us a lot of money.

“We’re going to lose virtually two months of a six-month season. The ground is here to stage cricket, to be a venue for entertainment and hospitality.

“But conditions are seemingly getting worse.”

He added: “I’m not sure how much longer this will continue if we keep having to put up with this.”