Bears pair open up in superb style

Having won the toss and opted to bowl, Durham saw their hosts pile up a daunting 490-1 on day one of the County Championship Division One clash.

And Yates and Davies led the way with a stunning opening stand of 343, the second-highest championship opening stand for the Bears.

Yates produced a stylish innings which included 25 fours and five sixes, before departing for 191.

But Davies was still there unbeaten on 226 at stumps, an innings that included 24 fours and three sixes. Will Rhodes joined in the fun with an unbeaten 60.

At Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire’s Joe Clarke made a century against his former club Worcestershire.

After New Zealander seamer Nathan Smith had reduced Notts to 34-2, Clarke and Ben Slater shared a third-wicket stand of 133.

Slater fell to Adam Finch for 70 but Clarke went on to make 105 before being dismissed by spinner Josh Baker. Smith and Joe leach then claimed wickets as Notts ended on 305-6.