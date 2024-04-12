Weather delays cricket season

In a captains’ meeting held at Smethwick Cricket Club, on Wednesday night, the clubs voted for a delay to the start of the 2024 season.

The games which were set to take place on Saturday, April 20 and Saturday, April 27 will now take place on two bank holiday Mondays in the summer.

The planned first fixtures of the season, which were set for next weekend, will be played on Monday, May 27. The second weekend’s planned fixtures will now be played on August 26.

The Shropshire County League has also delayed the start of their season by a fortnight, and will also play postponed fixtures on bank holidays, though the South Staffordshire County League is still hoping to began their season on April 20 as originally planned.

The changes come after the UK has been hit by terrible weather since the turn of the year meaning the league’s grounds are currently well behind in their usual preparation for the forthcoming season.