Kashif ‘buzzing’ after maiden Worcestershire ton

Kashif struck 110 and Gareth Roderick added 68 as the visitors returned to Division One with a strong day’s work.

New Warwickshire captain Alex Davies chose to bowl but, without Hasan Ali and the injured Liam Norwell, his bowling attack lacked penetration on a good batting pitch and Kashif took advantage.

“I am buzzing,” said Kashif. “I feel very humbled and blessed to have scored my maiden century and to do it at Edgbaston, a Test match ground, is really special. I just want to send huge thanks to all the people at Worcestershire and at the South Asian Cricket Academy for all their help and support.

“We are in a good position. The openers did really well to see off the new ball and give us a good start. It was hard graft at times because they bowled really well and it is not a free-flowing wicket. It was nice to reach my century with a six. I had thought if the ball was in the right place I would go for it and it came out nicely.”