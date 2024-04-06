Express & Star
Kashif ‘buzzing’ after maiden Worcestershire ton

Kashif Ali started the summer in style with an accomplished maiden century as Worcestershire made a solid 316-7 against Warwickshire on the opening day of the County Championship season at Edgbaston.

By Nick Elwell
Published

Kashif struck 110 and Gareth Roderick added 68 as the visitors returned to Division One with a strong day’s work.

New Warwickshire captain Alex Davies chose to bowl but, without Hasan Ali and the injured Liam Norwell, his bowling attack lacked penetration on a good batting pitch and Kashif took advantage.

“I am buzzing,” said Kashif. “I feel very humbled and blessed to have scored my maiden century and to do it at Edgbaston, a Test match ground, is really special. I just want to send huge thanks to all the people at Worcestershire and at the South Asian Cricket Academy for all their help and support.

“We are in a good position. The openers did really well to see off the new ball and give us a good start. It was hard graft at times because they bowled really well and it is not a free-flowing wicket. It was nice to reach my century with a six. I had thought if the ball was in the right place I would go for it and it came out nicely.”

