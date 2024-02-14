Worcestershire's Joe Leach fields a star-packed line-up for testimonial

Top quality dinners, T20 cricket matches, quizzes, race nights and golf days all form part of the itinerary finalised by Joe and his testimonial committee, writes John Curtis.

The year will reach a memorable climax with a gala dinner in the Long Room at Lord’s on November 22 with several star cricketing names to be announced once details have been finalised.

Another gala dinner, featuring six Worcestershire captain’s past and present, will kick off proceedings this Friday (February 9) in the Graeme Hick Pavilion (7 for 7.30pm).

There are still a few tickets left – priced £60 each or £550 for a table of 10 – with details on the Joe Leach Testimonial website for what promises to be a memorable evening.

An Evening with Wolverhampton Wanderers players, the legendary Steve Bull and keeper Matt Murray plus life-long Wolves fan Joe, will be held in the Cleveland Arms, Wolverhampton on Wednesday, February 21 (8pm).

All VIP tickets have been snapped up but £15 standard tickets are still available via the link on Joe’s website.

Legendary BBC sports broadcaster, Pat Murphy, will be the guest speaker next month in the Hick Pavilion at a ‘Pie And Chips’ evening on March 15 (7 for 7.30pm).

Pat has been a well known voice on the iconic BBC radio programme, ‘Sports Report’ for 40 years and has recently written a book detailing its history.

Tickets are available via Joe’s website at £25 each.

The focus will switch onto outdoor events as spring and then summer arrives and a Golf Day is being staged at Ombersley Golf Club on May 3 with details for anyone wanting to participate being announced in the near future.

Two days later (May 5) a Worcestershire X1 will take on hosts Redditch CC in the opening T20 game for Joe’s testimonial.

Also so far confirmed are T20 games at Ombersley CC (June 2), Martley CC (July 26) and Shrewsbury CC (August 26) and others are expected to follow.

Former England batter, Allan Lamb, will be the guest speaker at a dinner in the Chestnut Marquee on June 28.

The Lamb And Flag, in The Tything, Worcester will stage a quiz night in aid of Joe’s testimonial on July 16.

Blackwell Golf Club will be the hosts for Joe’s second golf day of the year on October 10 with a tee off time at 12 noon.

A race night has been organised for the Hick Pavilion on October 19 before the Lord’s dinner brings Joe’s year to its conclusion in superb fashion.

Keep in touch with Joe’s testimonial website for details of tickets and events – www.joeleachtestimonial.co.uk/