Richard Gleeson signs up for Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast

Gleeson has signed a contract that covers all of the Bears’ North Group games – from 31 May to 19 July – and will be able to return in September should they reach the knockout stages.

The 36-year-old has six IT20 caps for England, and his arrival is an exciting one according to Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen.

“Richard is an exciting appointment that adds another quality and proven bowler to our T20 Blast squad,” Larsen said. “His pace bowling offers us a skill-set that will be vital and, alongside Hassan Ali, will give us great coverage at both ends of the bowling innings.

“Richard has been bowling well in this year’s SA20 and ILT20 and we look forward to him arriving here at Edgbaston and becoming a key member of the Bears squad.”

Gleeson made a stunning England debut at Edgbaston against India in 2022, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kholi and Rishabh Pant in one over.

After making that ground his home for the 2024 Blast, Gleeson said: “It’s an amazing stadium, somewhere that’s close to my heart after making my England debut there. I can’t wait to get out in front of that home crowd again, take a few poles and win some games.”