Danny Briggs signs on at Birmingham Bears until 2025

Left-arm spinner Briggs – who’s taken 122 wickets for the Bears in three seasons since signing from Sussex – has put pen to paper on a deal that extends his stay by another 12 months. The 32-year-old is the all-time leading wicket taker in English T20 cricket.

His 14 Vitality Blast wickets for the Bears last summer took his tally in the domestic short form game to 254. He is now eyeing the 300 mark – and would love to celebrate that milestone with the Bears.

“England’s leading T20 wicket taker is a nice tag to carry around,” said Briggs. “If you consider how many quality players have played T20 cricket in this country over the years, I’m very proud be in that position.

“If I keep doing what I’ve done in T20 over the years then I’m confident the wicket tally will keep rising and hopefully contribute to plenty of wins this season and next.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win the Blast twice, but to be able to get to Finals Day here, in front of our own fans, would be very special for everyone. And an occasion that I could look back on for many years to come.

“T20 has changed a lot over the years and you have to think differently as a bowler. Anyone can hit you out of the ground. You have to deal with every situation.

“I’ve got experience of going through lots of games and scenarios. That helps me adapt and conjure up a decent plan to counter whoever is in front of me. But the batters give you a chance to take wickets because they believe they can hit every ball for six.”

Isle of Wight-born Briggs joined Warwickshire from Sussex in November 2020 with a track record of top-level success.

He’d played eight times for England in white ball cricket and already taken more than 500 wickets across all formats before his move to Edgbaston.

He’s now taken 710 career wickets across all formats and scored 3,394 runs, including 99 at Middlesex in the penultimate game of last season when he fell agonizingly short of a maiden County Championship century.

“Let’s not talk about that shot,” laughed Briggs. “A century would have been incredible but I’m pleased I’ve been able to contribute some runs as well as wickets.

“Overall I was happy with my 2023 season. Like anyone, I’d have loved more wickets (he took 25 in all formats) and it was frustrating to pick up an injury that meant I missed two Kookaburra ball games. They are opportunities for spinners to thrive so it was annoying to miss out.

“I’m really happy at Warwickshire and have enjoyed my three years. I want to stay here as long as possible, take plenty of wickets and hopefully add more trophies to the one we picked up in 2021.

“We’ve got a strong enough squad to be up there and challenging in all three formats.

“It’s an exciting time and a new era for the Club with Alex Davies taking over as captain. I’ll be helping Al wherever I can in his first year of captaincy. He showed great skill as a captain in T20 last season.

“I’m looking forward to playing under him. He has a real drive and passion to move us forward. Everyone’s pulling in the same direction which is the bedrock for any successful side.”

Bears First Team Coach Mark Robinson, added: “I’m delighted Danny has agreed to extend his stay. He gives us great consistency in performance, as a person, and as a positive influence in the dressing room.

“We feel he has moved his game forward over the last three years, and he has the curiosity to keep improving which is an exciting prospect.”