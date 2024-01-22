Joe Leach signs new Worcestershire deal

The Stafford-born 33-year-old wants to end his career with the Pears after agreeing a deal which will keep him at New Road until the end of the 2025 season.

Leach, who made his debut in 2012, is about to embark on a testimonial year to mark his long service but believes there is plenty more to come, as the club prepares for their return to Division One of the County Championship.

“I’ve still got goals to achieve, and this club means a lot to me. It’s pretty obvious I’m now going to be a one-club man,” he said.

“It’s fantastic news to sign the new deal alongside what’s going to be an exciting year with the testimonial.

“It’s a new era at the club, and to have the opportunity to contribute for at least the next couple of years is really exciting.”

Leach surpassed 450 first-class wickets last year and has finished as the Pears leading wicket taker for the past six seasons.

“It’s fantastic that Joe will be with us for at least two more years,” said head coach Alan Richardson.