Worcestershire sign overseas all-rounder for 2024 season

The 25-year-old seamer will play across all formats for the Pears, who were promoted from Division Two of the County Championship last year.

Smith has compiled impressive numbers while playing in New Zealand for Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds, claiming five-wicket hauls in both first-class and T20 formats.

To date, he has claimed 105 first-class wickets at an impressive average of 27 and has recently passed the half century mark of wickets in T20 cricket. With the bat, he is averaging a healthy 26, with one first-class century, and a career strike rate of 122 in T20 cricket.

Smith was named in the New Zealand A squad for practice matches against India in 2020 and is now eager to make his mark in England.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Worcestershire for the 2024 season,” he said.

“The club’s rich history and commitment to developing talent make it an ideal environment for me to grow as a cricketer.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the Club from other Kiwis who have played at New Road recently, and I can’t wait to join up with the rest of the squad and hit the ground running.”

Pears head coach Alan Richardson, is confident that Smith will be a key asset to the team.

He said: “Nathan is a great character, and is a fantastic addition to our squad.

“We have been monitoring him for some time, and his pace and ability to swing the ball will provide us with a significant boost in our bowling department.

“He’s a genuine wicket-taker, can also contribute valuable runs down the order, and is an outstanding fielder, making him a real all-round threat.

“We believe he’ll be a key player in our pursuit of success this season.”

Smith’s signing follows that of Pakistan all-rounder Usama Mir, who will return to New Road for this summer’s T20 Blast campaign.

The Pears have also added all-rounders Tom Taylor and Ethan Brookes to their squad since winning promotion last September.