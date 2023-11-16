Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff to be head coach of Northern Superchargers

Flintoff gradually returned to the limelight through cricket in the summer after a crash last December while filming a stunt for the BBC show Top Gear left him hospitalised with facial and rib injuries.

He is now set for his first head coach role and replaces ex-England wicketkeeper James Foster, who left the Superchargers’ men’s team last week after two years with the Headingley-based outfit.

The 45-year-old said in a statement: “I am excited to have been appointed head coach of the Northern Superchargers men’s team.”

Flintoff, who earned national treasure status for his starring role in the seminal 2005 Ashes and was capped 227 times by England in all formats, had turned to broadcasting after ending his playing career.

He had receded from public view in the months following his crash but was coaxed by close friend and former team-mate Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket, to return to the fold.

Flintoff joined England’s backroom team in an unpaid capacity for their ODI series against New Zealand and Ireland, and he will later this week travel to Abu Dhabi as part of the coaching staff for a training camp for the second-string Lions.

The Lancastrian added: “My time with the England men’s team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me.

“I’m relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it, helping to guide the Superchargers team to success on the field while making memories off it and helping to take cricket to more people.

“The Superchargers have a great fan base who I cannot wait to meet and bring along with us this season. I’m looking forward to making Headingley my new home.”

Flintoff takes charge of a team who finished bottom of the men’s standings this year, winning just two of their eight matches despite having England stars Adil Rashid and Harry Brook in their ranks.

The fourth edition of the 100-ball competition will take place next summer.