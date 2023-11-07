Hassan Ali returning to 'second home' after Bears deal

The 29-year-old will be available for the Bears in the County Championship and T20 Blast until the end of July, though the deal includes an option for him to return in September should the club still be in contention in either competition.

Hassan proved a hugely popular figure during a three-month stay at Edgbaston in the summer, taking 24 wickets at an average of under 22 in just six Championship matches and nine in the Blast campaign.

His impact was also felt off the pitch, to the extent he was awarded his County Cap prior to his final appearance.

“The boys have always showed love to me and encouraged me,” said Hassan, currently part of Pakistan’s World Cup squad. “I really enjoyed my season with Warwickshire and was very keen to return.

“I feel I’m playing in my second home and I’m very comfortable in the dressing room. I didn’t feel like I’m playing in another country or another franchise.

“I can’t wait to come back. Warwickshire is one of the best teams I’ve played with. The environment is good, we play brilliant cricket and the boys are so talented.

“The players, staff and supporters looked after me so well and hopefully 2024 will be a good year for the Bears when I return.”

Hassan Ali

Hassan is expected to join up with the squad in late March for pre-season training at the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League.

Bears first-team coach Mark Robinson, said: “It’s great news for the team and the wider club. Hassan brings a real energy to the place, the dressing room and on the pitch and inspires everyone around him with his enthusiasm.

“He’s a quality performer, a proven wicket taker and as we saw he pulled off some decent cameo roles with the bat last season as well.

“He covers red and white ball and hopefully we’ll have him for a longer duration next season and can impact across both formats.

“We all know the impact of getting a quality, passionate overseas player can bring to a club and Hassan did some great work here off the pitch, in our community in 2023. That’s sometimes what fans don’t see.

“Hassan was keen to return, he fitted in well last year, and wanted to be part of another push for trophies with the Bears.”