Warwickshire swoop to secure deal for pace ace Garton

The 26-year-old left armer has joined from Sussex and though he is predominantly known for his prowess in white ball cricket, having represented England in T20, will be available for County Championship matches.

Garton previously worked with Bears head coach Mark Robinson at Sussex.

He said: “I am particularly keen to work with Mark Robinson having known him for a long time.

“I feel my best years as a player are ahead of me and I retain huge ambitions in the game.

“The club have a tremendous record of winning trophies and I hope to contribute to winning more of them.”

Garton will join up with the rest of the squad for pre-season testing later this month, before jetting off to play in the seventh season of the Abu Dhabi T10 alongside new Bears team-mate Moeen Ali for the Morrisville Samp Army.

Robinson said: “When someone asks you would you be interested in signing a bowler who can bowl 85mph plus, is one of the best fielders in the country and is a destructive batter, the answer wasn’t hard to give.

“As a left armer, he will give us variety in our attack, becoming another player who can change a game at any moment.”