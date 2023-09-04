Tears flow for victorious Milford Hall

Milford Hall celebrate winning the Village Cup final at Lord’s yesterday afternoon Picture: Paul Carroll Photography

The Staffordshire club, boasting eight homegrown players, won the prestigious competition at the Home of Cricket yesterday for the first time in their history.

And as the players and families celebrated on the outfield of the most famous cricket venue in the world, Smith described the joy of winning the tournament.

“It was quite unbelievable to be honest,” he said. “The game just ebbed and flowed all day long. It is just so very very special.

“There is so much emotion and that is what I have noticed from people while celebrating on the outfield.

“The amount of people in tears with emotion is just fantastic. It just means so much as it is very much a family club.

“Eight of the 11 players have come through the ranks here, so put to put a team on that pitch that is made up of all local players and is made from people who were at the club as a youngster and have now played for us at Lord’s.