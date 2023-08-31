Home of Cricket awaits for Milford’s Village Cup heroes

Milford Hall are set for a date at Lords

It will be the first time in Milford's history they will have played on the hallowed turf at the Home of Cricket after a hugely successful Sunday league season.

Their campaign, which started with a 71-run victory against South Staffordshire County league rivals Pelsall, has seen them go on a six-game winning streak which brings them to a showdown with Leeds & Broomfield CC from Kent in the final on Sunday.

In the semi-final, Milford had eight players who have grown up playing at the club, and captain Dan Betty says there is so much excitement around the place in what is 'the most important day in the club's history'.

He said: "When you have a good team spirit, and that is half the battle. The vibe around the club is nothing I have ever seen before.

"Everyone is just working together. There are so many people who work so hard off the pitch to make what happens on it possible.

"My main focus is on the team and playing, and making sure everyone is ready and trying to calm everyone's nerves really.

"It is the most important day in the club's history."

Some of the Milford players will be heading to the Home of Cricket early on Saturday to take advantage of the practice facilities on the Nursery Ground, while others will head down on the team coach on Saturday after their league game against Brewood.

Six coaches with family and friends will travel to the capital on Sunday morning for the match, while others will be making their own way down there.

"People have been coming out of the woodwork from everywhere to support us," Betty continued.

"There have been people who played for the club years ago that want to come, and hopefully it can re-ignite things and get more people back involved at the club.

"The more the merrier, these good times do not always last so lets try and bring the trophy home."

Betty has already selected his XI for the game - no player would want to be the man left for a Lord's final, but they have been allowed to use a squad of 13.

He said Dominic Afford and Chris Dean are Milford's players to watch out for.

"Our youngest player Dom Afford is the leading runscorer in the competition," he added.

"He is a Staffs lad, he has always had so much potential and in this competition, he has done really well.

"In the latter rounds, there have been some really good bowlers bowling, so he has played nicely.

"And then there is Deano. It spins a lot at Milford, but in the semi-final even though there was not much in it for him.

"He took an early wicket with one that just nipped back and then he took cleaned up at the end and the feeling was just bonkers."