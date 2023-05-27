It’s not unusual to see another win for Birmingham Bears

Birmingham Bears'

The Foxes’ bleak start to the campaign continued after they totalled a modest 166 for seven on an excellent pitch on which The Blaze had piled up 212 in 20 overs earlier in the day.

Every dismissed batter except one passed 15 but none reached 30 as Danny Briggs bowled with his customary nous for 4-0-15-3.

That looked chaseable for a Bears side including Glenn Maxwell for the first time and the debutant crunched a muscular 47 (27 balls) as his side reached 167 for five with 15 balls to spare.

Sam Hain followed his unbeaten 83 in the Blast opener against Yorkshire with an unbeaten 65 (43) as only Callum Parkinson (four for 33) caused much interference to the Bears’ pusruit.

After the Foxes chose to bat, Nick Welch (30, 14) and Sol Budinger provided a punchy start with an opening stand of 49 in five overs but then fell to successive balls. Welch’s middle-stump was plucked out by Chris Woakes before Budinger heaved Dan Mousley to deep mid-wicket.

Briggs imposed a brake with a skilful spell and bowled Arron Lilley to secure his 240th T20 wicket. Number 241 soon followed when Colin Ackermann sought the crowd at long on but found only Mousley just inside the rope, much to the disappointment of the adjacent crowd who were jockeying for position in light of the dazzling prize, for any spectator who caught a six, of a ticket to see Tom Jones at the Uptonsteel County Ground on July 15.

It’s not unusual to see Briggs among the wickets in T20 and when his third followed, Wiaan Milder top-edging to short fine leg, the Foxes had stuttered to 106 for five. Rishi Patel and Rehen Ahmed landed a few blows in a stand of 38 in 21 balls but the Foxes appeared to have come in under par.

The Bears’ reply raced to 22 from 13 balls before the early charge was halted by the introduction of Parkinson.

He bowled Alex Davies and Paul Stirling in his first five balls but Mulder’s first over, which went for 18, returned the initiative to the Bears and they never relinquished it.

Bowling to Maxwell and Hain when both are in good nick is about as tough as it gets in world T20 and they broke the back of the chase with a stand of 90 in 51 balls. Maxwell lapped Will Davis to short fine leg, but Mousley kept up the impetus with an 11-ball 16 before ladling Parkinson to long leg.