Wolverhampton's Davina Perrin makes history with pro deal

Batter Davina Perrin in action for the Central Sparks during a breakthrough summer Picture: Stuart Leggett

The 16-year-old will join the professional ranks with Central Sparks next summer after being handed a deal alongside new signings Katie George and Chloe Brewer.

Perrin, who made her senior club cricket debut for Fordhouses aged just 13, has already turned out for the Sparks for the past two seasons and last summer became the youngest player to secure a deal in The Hundred, after being selected by Birmingham Phoenix.

A talented batter, Perrin is also a more than handy bowler and will soon depart for South Africa as part of the England under-19 squad in the T20 World Cup.

Perrin said: “It’s amazing to see extra professional contracts being awarded. The women’s game is going from strength to strength and it’s a real privilege to be a part of.

“I’m immensely grateful to receive a contract. I am already looking forward to next season.”

Sparks, who compete in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup, have also signed seamer George from Western Storm and batter Brewer from South East Stars.

Laura Macleod, regional director of women’s cricket, said: “To be able to bring in George and Brewer from other regions, plus an internal promotion for Perrin, strengthens our desired style of play in both competitions.