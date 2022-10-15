Warwickshire's Chris Woakes leaving injuries behind

Chris Woakes, right, has backed Joe Root's captaincy

After a busy schedule last winter, Woakes was restricted to just one appearance – in Warwickshire’s second XI – over the English summer and underwent an operation on his left knee in late July.

Woakes admitted he had a difficult time watching England’s Test and limited-overs sides from afar but he has put in encouraging performances on his comeback, first in Pakistan and now Australia. While his three wickets in the third and final T20 between England and Australia were in vain after an abandonment due to rain in Canberra, the 33-year-old Woakes is contented to be back playing.

“When you get past 30 you don’t want to miss any cricket,” he said. “Earlier in your career, you have breaks and you quite enjoy them whereas this time round it felt like I was missing opportunities to be playing for England.