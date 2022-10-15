Notification Settings

Warwickshire's Chris Woakes leaving injuries behind

By Russell Youll

Chris Woakes has endured an injury-riddled past few months but is now eyeing a place in England’s line-up for their opening match at the T20 World Cup next weekend.

Chris Woakes, right, has backed Joe Root's captaincy
After a busy schedule last winter, Woakes was restricted to just one appearance – in Warwickshire’s second XI – over the English summer and underwent an operation on his left knee in late July.

Woakes admitted he had a difficult time watching England’s Test and limited-overs sides from afar but he has put in encouraging performances on his comeback, first in Pakistan and now Australia. While his three wickets in the third and final T20 between England and Australia were in vain after an abandonment due to rain in Canberra, the 33-year-old Woakes is contented to be back playing.

“When you get past 30 you don’t want to miss any cricket,” he said. “Earlier in your career, you have breaks and you quite enjoy them whereas this time round it felt like I was missing opportunities to be playing for England.

“It has been a tough six months, both physically with my knee and then mentally as well. I watch a lot of cricket, it’s not always best for you when you’re not going to be around the team. It’s just satisfying to be back among the squad and back playing for England. I’m just thoroughly enjoying it.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

