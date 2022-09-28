Warwickshire's Chris Woakes closing in on England comeback

England's Chris Woakes during a nets session at The Gabba, Brisbane. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday December 6, 2021. See PA story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Jason O'Brien/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Woakes missed the entirety of the home season after running himself into the ground over the course of a packed winter schedule, picking up shoulder, ankle and knee problems and undergoing surgery for the latter.

The 33-year-old was still considered important enough to his side’s tournament prospects to win a place in the 15-man squad for Australia and spent the last couple of weeks in Karachi building back his match fitness.

England’s tour continues on Wednesday in Lahore, though the fifth of seven T20s between the sides could be threatened by rain, and the Warwickshire all-rounder is finally ready to throw his hat into the ring for the first time in six months.

Mark Wood made light of a similar lay-off when he roared back to action in game three, hitting 97mph during a fearsome spell, and England’s attack would look a lot more robust with Woakes back on the pitch as well.

“There’s a good chance (he plays). He’s good,” said Moeen Ali, who continues to captain in place of another injury absentee, Jos Buttler.