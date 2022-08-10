Centurions help Cannock take step towards safety

2022 / South Staffs County League / Premier Division / Beacon CC v Cannock.

Adam Benton smashed an astonishing 171 not out off 131 balls hitting 23 fours and two sixes, and his partner Ainsley Ndlovu made 149 not out off 126 balls striking 12 fours and seven sixes. The pair, who came together at 66 for three, put on a huge stand worth 283 and it inspired their side to a total 349 in their 50 overs.

In reply Pelsall never got going and only Mark Pearse (70) managed as half century as they were bowled out for 211. Ainsley Ndlovu capped off an impressive day taking 3-33 for Cannock.

Elsewhere, Brewood remained at the top of the league taking them one step closer to Birmingham League cricket with a comfortable win over Fordhouses. After winning the toss on batting at Deansfield, James Clark made a match winning 115 not out to take his side to 268 for 9 after their 50 overs, despite Parminder Singh taking 5-49 for the visitors.

Fordhouses were well short of the target, finishing on 184 all out, thanks to 4-27 from William Marsh.

However, Tamworth are in hot pursuit of Brewood, and they won against Wolverhampton seconds, bowling the home side out for 128, after they won the toss and elected to bat. Liam Brazier (4-31) and Jason Jakeman (3-40) did most of the damage for Tamworth.

They chased down Wolverhampton’s under par target in 31 overs losing just three wickets. Scott Daly made 59 to see his side over the line. They are nine points off top spot with just five games remaining.

Wombourne’s Nathan Howell crashed 91 off 48 balls as his side proved to much for Penkridge on a flat pitch. The visitors batted first after winning the toss and amassed a huge total of 334 all out. The opener was well supported by his team mates with them all making small but meaningful contributions.

In reply the home side fell 72 runs short, ending their 50 overs on 262 for 9. Rana Hassan made an elegant 122 not out off 126 ball hiting 10 fours and four sixes.

But his innings was not enough to chase down Wombourne’s huge total and they took the 20 points. Alex Haynes picked up three wickets for the visiotors and Ben Jewkes and Ben Thomas both picked up two wickets each.

Beacon got back to winning ways with a seven wicket victory at Hammerwich.

Off-spinner Jake Cartwright took 4 for 47 to help his side restrict to 239 for 8 in their 50 overs. Tom Wright made 64 and Craig Jennings made 50 not out for the home side.

The visitors made light work of their total though, and veteran Roger Fildes smashed 110 not out to lead his side victory, he was supported by Ollie Green who made 55 off 33 balls as they won with 12 overs to spare. The result leaves Hammerwich 19 points off the relegation zone. They will want to win three of their remaining games to ensure they are safe.

Milford Hall won a tight game away at the division’s whipping boys Whittington. The home side batted first and made a comptetive total of 277 largely thanks to a brilliant 184 off 138 balls from Brian Mudzinganyama.

But it was not enough and Milford chased down the score seven wickets down with one over remaining.