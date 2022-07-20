Brewood go third as they smash the whipping boys

SSCL.Premier Division 2022.Wombourne CC v Beacon.

Calvert took seven wickets for just 16 runs as Brewood skittled their bottom-placed opponents for 84 runs in 40.1 overs.

Dean Lones (1-16), Aaron Patel (1-18) and William Marsh (1-28) were the other wicket takers for the hosts who then went on to make light work of Whittington’s bowlers.

Again it was Calvert who did the damage after he managed an unbeaten 35 with the bat.

Greg Clark, meanwhile, added an unbeaten 33 as Brewood reached their total of 85 in just 11.1 overs.

The result means Brewood are now 11 points behind leaders Tamworth, who fell to a losing draw at home to second-placed Pelsall.

The visitors were put into bat in the top-of-the-table clash at Hints Lane and closed on 211-8 in 50 overs thanks to an excellent knock of 84 from Ahsan Akbar.

Todd Henderson (54) also managed a half-century, with Tom Kinson (3-22) Tamworth’s best bowler on the day.

And the hosts looked to be in a strong position when they reached 141-3 with Scott Daly (57) and skipper Jason Jakeman (49) impressing with the bat.

But Tamworth went on to lose their next six wickets for just 50 runs to finish on 191-9 in 50 overs.

Beacon sit fourth after they secured a winning draw at rivals Wombourne. Skipper Dan Green produced a fine 97 knock while Joshua Chesworth added 40 and Haneesh Chauhan 39 as Beacon closed on 237-9.

In reply, Wombourne could only manage 153-9 in their 50 overs, with Zachary Smith top scoring on 33. Matthew Cartwright (3-27) impressed with the ball for Beacon.

Elsewhere, Milford Hall were held to a draw by Cannock.

Batting first, Milford piled up 320-4 – with Stu Phazey smashing 132 and Sahal Malvernkar 102no.

Phazey was involved in consecutive century stands, putting on 106 with James Davis (29) for the second wicket then 113 for the third with Malvernkar. After a hot afternoon in the field, Cannock’s reply was laboured, with the run-rate barely above 2.5 per over for much of the innings. Having been in danger of defeat at 78-5, they eventually closed on 171-6.

Fordhouses secured a comfortable win over Hammerwich.

After being put into bat, Hammerwich were dismissed for just 120 runs in 27 overs. Andy Malkin top scored on 40 but he received little support elsewhere with five players finishing on five runs or less.

In reply, Fordhouses reached 123 without loss in 14.4 overs. Niall Cooper (70) and Adam Peat (52) both produced fine knocks to secure the comfortable win.

The weekend also saw Penkridge secure victory over Wolverhampton Seconds.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Penkridge reached 219 all out – with Callum Morrell (53) and Rana Hassan (43) their top scorers.

Wolverhampton were given a revised target of 220 from 51.0 overs.