Warwickshire Bears keeper Burgess takes wicket in draw

Procter and Ryan Rickleton, who also scored a century, shared a record third-wicket stand for Northamptonshire against Warwickshire of 226 in 51 overs. It was Procter’s third Championship ton of the season, while South African international Rickleton’s 103 came while making his debut in county cricket.

Their stand followed a dramatic start to the day. Simon Kerrigan mopped up Warwickshire’s tail with two wickets in just 10 deliveries to give Northamptonshire a 46-run advantage on first innings. The hosts then lost both openers inside four overs to offer the visitors a glimmer of hope.

From there though Procter and Rickleton booked in for the afternoon to put any chance of an upset out of the equation. After the tea interval Warwickshire turned to their part-time bowlers including the rarely seen medium pace of keeper Michael Burgess, who claimed his maiden first-class wicket when Keogh chased a wide one and edged to Miles who was standing in as keeper.