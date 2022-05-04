Wombourne earn bragging rights with Beacon victory

Beacon captain Dan Green on strike on his way to 23 runs

The visitors triumphed by four wickets in a keenly-contested match at the Bratch. Batting first, Beacon’s progress had been kept in check by some impressive bowling as they reached 147-7.

But a superb innings from Ollie Green, who hit six fours and four sixes, on the way to an unbeaten 81 helped the hosts to 236 all out.

Oliver Siviter was the pick of the Beacon attack with three wickets for 44 runs.

In reply, Wombourne overcame a slight wobble in the middle order that saw them go from 104-2 to 126-5 to reach their target at the end of the 48th over.

Nathan Howell top scored with 64, while his brother Jimmy made 38 and overseas pro Shakeel Richards hit 37.

But it was Matt Pountney (37no) and Siviter (22no) who saw Wombourne over the line with an unbeaten seventh wicket stand.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton seconds are now the only side in the Premier Division still boasting a 100 per cent record after they secured a 14-run win over Penkridge.

Batting first, Wolverhampton got off to a shaky start and found themselves losing their first three wickets for just 26 runs.

But a strong middle order showing would eventually win them the game. Pirmjit Singh Kalair (43), Sandeep Dhillon (29), Max Walker (40) and James Turner (55) inspired Wolverhampton to 236-8 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Penkridge found themselves at 199-4 with Rana Hassan 80 not out. But once Hassan departed for 90, the rest of the batting line-up was rolled out for 222.

Milford Hall remain the surprise team at the bottom of the table after Cannock beat them by 19 runs.

Cannock won the toss and elected to bat. And that decision looked as though it was going to backfire as Alex Hammond picked up a couple of early wickets either side of one from Chris Dean to leave them in trouble on 20-3.

But Sam Harris (90) and Zimbabwean international Ainsley Ndlovu (85) put together a 135-run partnership for the fourth wicket before being parted by Rob Firth.

James Bye (25) provided the only other notable contribution but Cannock were able to post a total of 250.

Dean picked up 4-51 with Hammond and Ejaz Nawaz taking two each. Dan Betty (21) and Waqar Saleem (36) put on 68 for the first wicket in Milford’s reply.

Bhargav Patel (25) and Sam Beales (30) both made a start without going on to the big score Milford needed and wickets fell regularly to put Cannock in the driving seat.

Ejaz (34no) and Dean (23) provided some lower order resistance but Milford fell 19 runs short as the were dismissed for 231 with two balls remaining.

Hammerwich secured victory over Fordhouses. An impressive 89 knock from Patrick Knott saw Hammerwich finish on 255-9 from 50 overs. In reply, Fordhouses were dismissed for 227.

Pelsall were thrashed at home by Tamworth. The visitors hit an impressive 311 in 50 overs. Pelsall, though, managed a measly 121.