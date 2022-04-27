Fordhouses make it two from two with hammering

Fordhouses picked up another win

The Wobaston Road outfit made it two wins from two in the Premier Division thanks to an impressive bowling display which saw the visitors dismissed for just 122 after being put into bat.

Dan Bowker’s determined, unbeaten 51 was the only highlight of a Cannock innings in which wickets fell regularly around him. Zakariah Abbas, who claimed 4-14, was the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Fordhouses needed just 99 balls to chase down the target, Zimbabwe overseas ace Innocent Kaia giving another demonstration of his hitting ability with 52 from just 36 balls, fellow opener Niall Cooper finishing unbeaten on 68 from 63 balls.

Beacon underlined their potential as title challengers with a thrilling four-wicket win at Tamworth, courtesy in large part to a superb 93 from skipper Dan Green.

His partnerships with Jake Cartwright (34) and brother Oliver Green (66 not out) formed the basis of Beacon’s successful chase after the hosts had made 259-7 from 50 overs. Shahnwaz Kiyani claimed 4-36 for the visitors.

The other team with a perfect record after two weekends is Wolverhampton seconds following a 26-run win at Brewood.

Pirmjit Singh Kalair’s run-a-ball 105 – the first century scored in the Premier Division this season – formed the backbone of Wolverhampton total of 251-6.

Brewood’s innings got off to the worst possible start when Andrew Calvert was bowled for a four-ball duck by Junaid Iqbal. Navdeep Poonia, Aaron Patel and Dean Lones all passed 40 but the failure of one of them to go on and make a really telling score proved the difference finished on 225-9, Nikul Lal taking five wickets.

Jack Pope proved the key man as Penkridge picked up their first win of the season with a 46-run triumph at home to Hammerwich.

Pope’s 52, after opener Amaan Hassan had also made a half century, helped the hosts set a target of 204.

He then claimed 4-33 with the ball to ensure the visitors were bowled out for 157.

Wombourne also got off the mark with a 53-run win at Whittington. Shakeel Richards top scored with 49 while four other players passed 30 as the visitors made 226.

Whittington opener Euan Hammond then became the first of five victims for Oliver Siviter, who later claimed the final four wickets as the hosts fell from 141-6 to 173 all out.

Milford Hall are the surprise team at the bottom of the table, after losing by five wickets at home to Pelsall, Todd Henderson hitting an unbeaten 93 as the visitors chased down 216.