Dartmouth desperate for stability after winter ‘hell’

Brewood batsman Tim Maxfield in action as Pelsall look to secure the Staffordshire League title.

Relegated after finishing rock bottom of Division One, Dartmouth then saw no fewer than 10 players depart including former club skipper Kadeer Ali and Warwickshire seamer Manraj Johal, both of whom have joined Smethwick.

A busy period of recruitment was only completed late last month with the headline arrivals Danny Cox and Bruce Thomason from Walsall, along with Staffordshire all-rounder Tim Maxfield from Brewood.

Batsman Ibbadat Thaman has crossed over from Smethwick, while the club have added some exciting youngsters in the shape of Worcestershire teenager Haris Ajaz and Warwickshire prospect Yusuf Khalil. Overseas signing Kobe Herft was in the initial 37-man selection for Australia’s Under-19 World Cup squad last November. Dartmouth host Harborne in tomorrow’s season opener.

“Because of the season we had last year we were looking to make changes – though we hadn’t planned on quite so many,” explained skipper Ian Stevenson, one of the few survivors from the 2021 team.

“It’s been a hellish winter in some respects and recruitment has taken up a lot of time. If we can just retain our Birmingham League status this year, it will give us a platform to build from.”

Survival is undoubtedly the aim at Lichfield, who are preparing to compete at their highest-ever level following last year’s promotion.

Leicestershire’s Ben Mike, signed as the club’s contracted player, is the only notable addition for the South Staffs League champions, who will be aiming to carry as much momentum as possible from a terrific 2021 campaign.

“We are a very small club in comparison to most others in the division. We don’t have massive sponsorship and we don’t have a big budget,” said skipper Callum Heanan.

“But we do have a group of players who have been together for a long time now and know how to win cricket matches. We are excited by the challenge.”

Warwickshire wicketkeeper-batsman Chris Benjamin was the high-profile signing of the winter at Walsall, who like Dartmouth will be aiming to stabilise after last year’s relegation.

Benjamin enjoyed a fairytale 2021, emerging from relative obscurity to earn a professional deal with the Bears after starring in the T20 Blast and The Hundred. The 22-year-old's importance in both competitions this summer will limit his availability for Walsall, who will be hoping from big things from another youngster in the shape of Indian overseas signing Om Bhosale.

Wolverhampton hope the signing of veteran Warrick Fynn will help them mount a promotion challenge.

The South African all-rounder ended a 15-year association with Oswestry in order to move to Danescourt and will strengthen a top order which too often fell short last year.

Former Himley and Penkridge ace Aqab Ahmed brings experience to the bowling unit, while there is excitement over the signing of Australian youngster Brad Fallon, recruited on the advice of Worcestershire seamer Dillon Pennington.

Pears duo Tom Fell and Adam Finch are the club’s contracted players and will play when available.

“We are very ambitious this year,” said skipper Will Nield. “Of course, we were ambitious last year but as the season went on we realised we weren’t quite in the position we thought we were.

“The signing of Warrick is massive for us. He is the most successful all-rounder in the league over the past decade and will bring runs, wickets and lots of experience.”