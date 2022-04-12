Smethwick and Kidderminster grab opening wins

But Halesowen, Walsall and West Bromwich Dartmouth all failed to reach round two as the action got underway on Saturday.

Smethwick proved to be the only home side to win on the day as they came through a close encounter against Warwickshire Academy at Broomfield.

The Academy’s total of 163 all out was built around 55 from Dorridge’s Daniyal Khan with Manraj Johal (4-26) the pick of the home side’s attack.

Skipper Rawait Khan took three wickets for 21 runs for Smethwick. And he was at the crease with the bat to steer his side to a thrilling one wicket victory after both teams missed some golden opportunities to win the game.

After Smethwick had slumped to 46-4, in reply, newcomer Rajpal Beniwal struck 63 from 28 balls to change the momentum of the game.

He and Roshan Venkataraman (22) added 65 very quickly but they and Johal were out to reckless strokes whilst adding just 15 runs.

At 126-7, the pressure was on Khan (17no) but despite the loss of two more wickets he survived to see his side through to round two where they will face Division One Champions Berkswell.

Kidderminster also made it through to the next round after beating Shifnal.

The main contributors for Kidderminster were Nathan Round (96) and Callum Bennett (38no) as they reached 198-four in 40 overs. Shifnal reached 180 for eight in response.

Halesowen lost in the first round to a Worcestershire Academy XI by 35 runs.

The Academy XI, which featured many players registered to Birmingham Premier League clubs, recorded the highest total of the day reaching 235-3 from 40 overs.

Himley’s Ollie Walker (132no) and Dartmouth’s Ismail Mohammed (48) put on 121 for the first wicket.

Walker faced 123 balls and struck nine sixes and nine fours with Oliver Cox chipping in with 36 as the Academy XI set the club side a daunting target.

And Halesowen never managed to get themselves in the hunt with James Rudge (31) and Harry Baddams (30) adding some respectability to the scoreboard by putting on 54 for the seventh wicket.

Walsall crashed out against Ombersley after posting a disappointing total of 112 all out, which included 31 from overseas player Om Bhosale.

In reply, Wardens raced to victory in just 17 overs.

West Bromwich Dartmouth were beaten by current trophy holders Barnt Green.

Dartmouth struggled to 120 all out in 36.5 overs with a top score of 23 from Shahzeb Raja.

Barnt Green then eased to an eight-wicket victory after Ben Chapman-Lilley (47no) and Amrinder Brar (47) put together an opening stand of 91.

