Warwickshire are under pressure after Ben Foakes century

England batsman Ben Foakes struck a century (Stock)

Foakes struck a composed unbeaten 132 to provide the backbone as Surrey kept the champions in the field for almost two days on the way to an imposing 428-8 declared.

It was not a flawless knock, he was dropped in the slips on 37 and 54, but those were rare aberrations in over six hours of impressive concentration and resolve from the 29-year-old.

With support from Ollie Pope (58) and Jordan Clark (50), Foakes lifted Surrey to a total with which they will aim to put their hosts under serious pressure. In 12 overs before the close, the Bears faltered to 16-2 in reply, having lost Dom Sibley for a first-baller and skipper Will Rhodes.

Olly Hannon-Dalby was the pick of the home attack with 4-78.

“It is a good cricket wicket and there is not loads happening with the ball but I was pleased with the way I bowled,” said Hannon-Dalby. “To come back for my first competitive bowl since I picked up quite a serious injury in June and bowl relatively well, I am pleased with that.