Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Warwickshire are under pressure after Ben Foakes century

CricketPublished: Comments

Ben Foakes underlined his intention to nail down the England wicketkeeper’s spot long-term with a high-class century for Surrey against Warwickshire on the second day of their LV Insurance County Championship match at Edgbaston.

England batsman Ben Foakes struck a century (Stock)
England batsman Ben Foakes struck a century (Stock)

Foakes struck a composed unbeaten 132 to provide the backbone as Surrey kept the champions in the field for almost two days on the way to an imposing 428-8 declared.

It was not a flawless knock, he was dropped in the slips on 37 and 54, but those were rare aberrations in over six hours of impressive concentration and resolve from the 29-year-old.

With support from Ollie Pope (58) and Jordan Clark (50), Foakes lifted Surrey to a total with which they will aim to put their hosts under serious pressure. In 12 overs before the close, the Bears faltered to 16-2 in reply, having lost Dom Sibley for a first-baller and skipper Will Rhodes.

Olly Hannon-Dalby was the pick of the home attack with 4-78.

“It is a good cricket wicket and there is not loads happening with the ball but I was pleased with the way I bowled,” said Hannon-Dalby. “To come back for my first competitive bowl since I picked up quite a serious injury in June and bowl relatively well, I am pleased with that.

“Surrey showed that it is a pitch you can bat on. Ben Foakes played great and a few of their other lads played well.”

Cricket
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News