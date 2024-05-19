Reprieved champions into finals day

Staffs – given a reprieve after initially appearing to be eliminated from the group stage following a rain-interrupted campaign – booked their place in the finals courtesy of victories over Hertfordshire and Norfolk.

In the opener, Staffordshire batted first and stormed into a commanding position with Nils Priestley hitting an impressive 66 runs from just 35 balls, during a century stand with Zen Malik (49) as they posted 181-5.

In reply, Hertfordshire were bowled out for 83 inside 16 overs, after slumping to 7-3 in the second over.

Liam Hurt and Malik claimed two wickets apiece, while Tom Brett took three.

Later, Staffordshire bowled out Norfolk for 82 inside 19 overs with Malik taking a further three wickets.

That left Staffordshire needing just 83 runs to secure their place in the finals and they duly delivered.

James Kettleborough hit 37 not out, while Michael Hill (15), Callum Hawkins (11) and Priestley (10) helped them reach the target comfortably.