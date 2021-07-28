Cricket legend to join book chat

Michael Holding has written a book called Why We Kneel, How We Rise

The chat will include a discussion on Michael's new book, Why We Kneel, How We Rise, – hosted by sports commentator Gary Newbon MBE.

The event will be held on Staffordshire Libraries' Facebook Book Chat Group on Thursday at 7pm and will be streamed via Microsoft Teams.

Councillor Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said: "Our libraries Book Chat group is one of several online activities introduced over the past year to help people to stay connected through their love of reading.

"The group has grown from strength to strength and now has over 500 members. Our online events with guest authors are particularly popular and we’re all really excited about this next event, which is sure to attract sports fans and book-lovers alike. I would encourage everyone to join the Book Chat group and get involved."

Why We Kneel, How We Rise, in which Michael and some of the most iconic athletes in the world such as Thierry Henry and Usain Bolt share their experiences of racism, in the hopes of educating and inspiring future change, is currently riding high in the Sunday Times bestseller charts.

Anyone can join the libraries Book Chat Group and sign up for the event. Details on how to join are available on the Facebook page.

The event is being supported by Ben Robinson MBE, Chairman of Burton Albion Football Club, and publishers Simon & Schuster UK.