Tipton's Conor Baker targeting an awesome foursome

“I’m really happy with the venue and to be out again so soon,” said Baker. “The town hall is 10 minutes down the road from me, and most of my supporters are local, so it will be easier for them to get there and enjoy themselves.”

The super lightweight prospect from Tipton has been matched against some of the sport’s toughest characters in his first three fights, and his last bout in April came against boxing veteran Naeem Ali, who, despite being just a year older, has racked up 130 fights and counting. Baker boxed well, taking a 39-37 point decision, and showed the improvements that he and coach Mark Richards have been working on.

“It was tricky in there; at times he throws a lot of feints and tries to slow you down and take you out of your rhythm,” he said. “I could have stepped it up and gone up a level, but it was another good experience, and I think we are putting into the fights what we are working on in the gym.

“I’m starting to sit down more on my shots and work on feints and angles, working on the inside. It has been about settling into the routine, and I feel we are adding new things every session.”

Baker trains at the Anchor Gym in West Bromwich around his full-time role as a water grounds worker.

His coach, ‘Maca’, is also his partner’s father, and the pair are building a great working relationship alongside the family connection.

“I couldn’t really ask for training to be any better; of course, if I wasn’t working, it would be easier, but I’m still getting in two sessions a day,” added Baker. “We’ve had great sparring with Danny Skidmore and new BCB signing Blaine Williams, and I can feel the progress we are making.

“If a stoppage comes, it comes, but I promise I will be putting everything into this one.”

The show, which is headlined by Ben Collins, is also set to feature unbeaten prospects Jamie Edwards and Jasmin Harmitt, as well as the professional debut of amateur stand-out Callum Latimer.

Tickets for ‘Summer Showdown’ are available now priced at £40 standard and £80 ringside VIP from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com