Dacres out to set record straight

The Smethwick heavyweight defends his English title against Webster at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena in a hastily arranged re-match after his original opponent, David Adeleye, was forced to withdraw due to injury.

While the latter is a source of frustration for Dacres, the 30-year-old has also welcomed the chance to take on Webster again after delivering comfortably the least convincing performance of his professional career in last November’s first meeting.

Dacres, who maintained his perfect record and kept his belt on split decision, now blames that showing on a lack of preparation after taking the fight at short notice.

Having yesterday tipped the scales at 16st 12lbs – a whole 10 pounds lighter than eight months ago – he is promising a much improved performance.

“This is the chance to show what I should have done in the first place. It is a chance to put that to bed,” he told the Express & Star.

“People might have seen the first fight with Webster and thought: ‘He isn’t as good as we thought he was’.

“But now I can get that straight and show I am as good as I believe I can be. I am going to show how good I am on Saturday night.”

Dacres and Adeleye had been due to meet earlier in the year and it is the second time the latter, a former British title challenger, has withdrawn from the contest.

“Half of me was not that surprised,” said Dacres. “It has been six months for this fight, two or three fight dates.

“I have been to loads of press conferences when different shows have been announced and I have not see him once, so the signs were there.

“It would have been a good name for me. A good one to put me on the map. That is how I thought it was going to be and I was very confident in how I was going to perform.

“I just have to focus on Saturday and performing with what is in front of me.”

Dacres, who played rugby at semi-professional level before taking up boxing aged 20 at Warley ABC, spent four years on the GB squad as an amateur and has sparred both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, among a host of other big names.

He believes his pedigree puts others off facing him and now more than three years after turning pro, tonight is just his ninth fight.

Eager to get moving, following last year’s switch of promoters from Matchroom to Frank Warren’s Queensberry, he knows it is big performances which can ultimately make the difference.

“I want that British title, very soon,” he said. “I am hoping after the next couple of fights I am in that position, or even after this fight.

“That is why I wanted the Adeleye fight because I feel it puts me in a very good position to challenge for the British next. But we will get there. I have to get through these people and put myself on the map. It is definitely coming but it is about getting those opportunities.”

Dacres continued: “I have only had eight pro fights but you have to remember I have been willing to challenge these people.

“It is just timing in boxing and politics. I think I am a bit of a risky one, for people like (British champion) Fabio Wardley.

“I have been trying to get that British title fight. I feel I am hard to beat. Up until my last fight, I was looking a very tricky opponent.”