Evans’ fiancée gave him a kick into the boxing ring

Evans is on course for a title shot after Cannock promoter Scott Murray got behind him, writes Matt Bozeat.

Murray promoted Evans on his show at Bar Sport’s Premier Suite last month – and the 26-year-old welterweight is back in action in front of his home only a few weeks later.

Murray has put Evans on his latest Excelsior Sporting Club show this Thursday and fiancée Megan Wetten will be there studying his every move.

The couple are set to marry next year and Evans said: “Megan was a kickboxer and Thai boxer herself so she understands the game and how it works.

“She won a bronze medal at the WAKO World Kickboxing Championship and loads of other kickboxing tournaments.

“We met at a gym in York, where we were both coaching, and we sparred once or twice after we first got together. I was jabbing her and she was kicking my legs, trying to hurt me. Those leg kicks are what made me take up boxing!”

Evans was just about untouchable in full contact kickboxing – winning all 30 fights – and won 15 of 19 amateur bouts boxing for Legions ABC and then Priority Park ABC.

Paul Gough and Mitch Pearce still train him at the gym and Megan also gives him a few pointers.

“Megan gets annoyed whenever I get hit !” said Evans. “I like to get stuck in and have a fight and she knows I’m better than that.”

Evans has dished out more than taken so far in his ring career and got an eye-catching stoppage last time out, taking out Iliyan Markov in the second round for a fifth straight win.

“He’s fought a lot of good names and not many people have stopped him,” said Evans. “I made a statement.”

Provided Evans wins this week, he has another fight pencilled for June and hopes to fight for a title by the end of the year.

The Midlands Area title has been vacated by Northampton’s Ben Vaughan and Evans says Celtic and Welsh champion Lloyd Germain is another target.

Germain was beaten by Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker in his last fight and Evans said: “If he wants to defend the belts I would love that fight.”

Evans doesn’t have to look far for inspiration.

Lichfield’s Brad Foster left kickboxing behind to win British and Commonwealth boxing titles.

Evans said: “We fought on the same kickboxing shows a few times and I believe I can do what he has done.”

Ricky Hatton was another who made a successful switch from kickboxing to boxing and Evans said: “It gives you that aggression. Boxers can try to outbox you, but I know from my kickboxing that I have it in me to hunt them down and get them.”