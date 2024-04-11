West Bromwich's Jack Summers back in the ring after his biggest fight

He will be a part of BCB Promotions’ Collision Course at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on Friday night.

The 29-year-old from West Bromwich turned professional back in 2015, winning his first two bouts on points, before suffering a loss in fight number three against Artif Ali, boxing away from home in Liverpool.

After bouncing back with a win over Midlands title challenger Louis Fielding, he was later knocked out in five rounds by Leon Gower two months later. Another heavy loss to Osman Aslam followed, and Summer’s career looked to be on the rocks.

Taking himself away from the sport, he had to overcome some challenges with his mental health, an issue that had affected him throughout his young career.

“I wasn’t mentally focused for most of the time I was boxing,” said Summers. “It’s why I performed the way I did and why I had those three losses.

“It didn’t help that I was taking these at featherweight; I couldn’t make it well, and I was putting myself in a bad position before I had even entered the ring.

“I didn’t make good choices and wasn’t doing anything right that I should have been.”

His comeback may have taken longer to happen than he would have liked, so Summers has been determined to make up for lost time by training hard under Mark ‘Macca’ Richards at the Anchor Gym in West Bromwich.

When not putting in the work at the gym, he splits his time between working with his father and training himself.

“It feels like another debut for me and a complete restart with a different mindset,” he added. “I train a lot on my own, and you have to be self-motivated to do that, and it’s a reflection of my current mental strength and how prepared I will be on fight night.

“This fight is about getting in the rounds and getting back to winning ways. I have been keeping my eye on the champions at my weight, and if I can get active and keep winning, I will hopefully get a shot at the Midlands title.

“Some think I am mad for coming back, but most people have been really supportive and understand why I am doing it.

“I might not have an unbeaten record, but this phase of my journey will be my best”.

Tickets for Collision Course are now available, priced at £40 standard and £80 ringside VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions