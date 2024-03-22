The boxing butcher aims to be a cut above the rest

Seedhouse, 18, from Great Wyrley works as a butcher at Mear's Butchers in his home town five days a week.

He enjoys the work and has a 'job for life', according to owner Dave McDonald, but the teen has aspirations of a world title belt rather than a carving knife and is on his way after landing national championship success.

Seedhouse saw off favourite Jamie Barrett, a seven-times national champion, in the England Boxing Youth Championships final at Magna Centre in Rotherham and celebrated with more shifts in the shop, where he was congratulated by supportive locals and regulars.

"Everyone around here always says well done when I win and things like that," Seedhouse said. "I started on a Saturday, a little bit of pocket money.

"I try to make a good impression! I used to be a bit shy but you just grow into it.

"It's nice to have the support of the guys at work while I chase my dreams. They all support and watch me box and let me have time off."

The former Great Wyrley High student has been boxing since he was a young child and spent 10 years out of his home town gym but switched to Wodensborough BC in Wednesbury two years ago.

After qualifying through the Midlands regional, Seedhouse saw off Jaylan Roye and Alfie Rourke in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively before his showdown against Barrett.

"It feels good, it takes a while for it to sink in," added the new champion. "He was a seven-times national champion, so he was a good kid to beat."

Asked about his ambitions away from butchery, he replied confidently: "World champion, it's got to be world champion. It's all I want to do, I might as well go for it, I've got nothing to lose.

"It's just about keep winning, the more you win the better you are, then (promoters) Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn come."

Seedhouse is coached by his dad Karl and his mum has not missed a single one of his 60 fights. The youngster started working at Mear's Butchers aged 14 and the work has installed some discipline and maturity.

"His dad asked me if there was any work, and Callum's been with us ever since," the business's owner McDonald said..

"If it doesn't work out for him as a boxer then he'll have a place here, he's more than welcome! He's a fantastic kid and the customers love him, he's very popular. He's front of shop, the baby face of the team.

"We're always wishing him well and we're the first person he messages. He does think he's Rocky sometimes!"

Seedhouse will take the next step in his amateur career later this year as he represents England for the first time at the GB Tri Nations in Cardiff in June, where he aims to continue rising through the ranks.