Darlaston boxer Ben Whittaker joins star-studded new agency

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist will become the UK ambassador for Diesel Fragrances as part of the agreement with London-based company B-Engaged, who will also manage his “brand building, media strategy, commercial obligations and philanthropic objectives.”

Whittaker, who next fights at London’s O2 Arena on March 31, has a perfect record of six wins from six fights since turning professional in 2022.

The 26-year-old explained how he approached B-Engaged after researching the group’s work with a variety of footballers across Europe, including Bayern Munich duo Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry.

“I’ve been looking for the right option to help take my team to the next level for a little while,” explained Whittaker. “When I was doing my research I came across B-Engaged. I was impressed by what I was seeing and hearing about them.

“I initiated a meeting and when I heard about the journey and how they saw me not as a boxer or athlete, but as a human it felt right.

“It been clear from the start we were aligned on so much.

“Even how we both see the future of athlete marketing and how us athletes can use their brands. We’ve got some big things coming up and I feel like it was the perfect move for me.”

While Whittaker hopes the deal will boost his profile, the former Thomas More student’s main focus is on boxing with the bulk of his training taking place at Bushbury’s West Midlands Railway Association club.

His opponent for the March 31 date is yet to be confirmed.