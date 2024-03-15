Seedhouse packs punch for national boxing glory

The 17-year-old, from Wednesbury's Wodensborough ABC, upset the odds to beat favourite Jamie Barrett in the England Boxing Youth Championships under-60kg final.

Seedhouse overcame Barrett, ranked the country’s No.1 fighter in his age and weight category, on a unanimous decision, with Wodensborough head coach Steve O’Rourke claiming: “It was a terrific performance. Callum fought like a kid possessed.”

Seedhouse had earlier scored a unanimous win over Jaylan Roi of JR’s gym in the quarter-final at Rotherham’s Magna Centre, before reaching the final with a 4:1 split decision verdict against Yorkshire’s Alfie Rourk.

He headed into the final a firm underdog against Barrett, a seven-time national champion and European medallist.

But it was Seedhouse, son of Wodensborough coach Sid, who bossed the fight, confusing his opponent with an impressive display of back foot boxing.

The victory was a big personal achievement for a fighter who had suffered disappointment in previous finals, with Seedhouse now poised to represent England at this summer’s Tri Nations tournament.

It also chalked up a notable milestone for Wodensborough, the club which launched the career of Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker.

“Callum is our 20th national champion since we started in 2010, which is not bad going,” said O’Rourke.

“The whole club is so proud of Callum. He’s had his ups and downs and disappointments in the past but his perseverance and dedication saw him go and beat GB’s No.1 boxer at his age range.

“A special mention has to go to his dad Sid, who coaches at our club and whose hard work over the years has come to fruition, not just with Callum but the whole of the Wodensborough boxing team.”