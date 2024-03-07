Wolverhampton's Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards gets his chance at title glory on home turf

The 34-year-old from Wolverhampton takes on Jamie Stewart for the Midlands Area super lightweight title on BCB Promotions’ Havoc At The Hangar VIII show in Wolverhampton.

Two opponent changes have seen his team work overtime to keep the fight going, and he has had to show patience and understanding as well as keeping up his rigorous training regime.

“I’m happy that I put in the work and got the opportunity,” said Osbourne-Edwards. “It’s a dream come true. Every fighter wants that first title shot, and it is finally here.

“It has been rocky with all the changes with my opponent, and sometimes I wondered if it was actually going to happen, but we are here.

“I stayed focused, disciplined, and grinding, and the fight is on.”

Since turning professional in 2021, Osbourne-Edwards has amassed an impressive nine-fight unbeaten record, boxing the six-round distance three times, with this being his first 10-rounder.

“Stewart will be a tough challenge, but I will be crowned champion at the end of the fight,” said Osbourne-Edwards. “He won’t like my power. It’s going to be epic; I know I will get shivers; it’s my venue, my home, and when you are fighting for your first title, it is like a world title. I’ve worked so hard for this.”