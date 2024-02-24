Wolverhampton's Kirstie Bavington back on winning trail

Bavington, who came into the bout off the back of three consecutive losses in the welterweight division, outpointed her opponent 59-55 to end her bad spell.

The 31-year-old conceded a size advantage to Dvorokova but proved too quick and too nimble on her way to victory.

Tipton’s Danny Skidmore picked up a debut victory with a unanimous 40-36 points win over Paul Scaife.

Tipton-born Skidmore, 28, landed several powerful right hands on his veteran opponent and demonstrated impressive levels of fitness and composure against the defensive-minded Scaife.

In the show headliner, James Scarrott claimed his first championship belt as a professional, beating Jamie Stewart on points to earn the vacant Midlands Area welterweight title.

Troy Jones beat Ondrej Budera on points and Alex Florence defeated Stu Greener 39-37 on points.