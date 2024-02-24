Baggie Boy Jay Griffiths aims to be a hit at Bescot

The 28-year-old Albion fan from Tipton, who now resides in Wombourne, has picked up shutout points wins over MJ Hall, Steve Davies, and, most recently, Paul Cummings since turning professional last July. Like so many at the start of their careers, he has had to adjust to the unique challenges boxing these type of durable opponents present.

“The Cummings fight was a comfy one in some ways,” said Griffiths. “He tucked up a lot, but he takes the punches well and is very solid. You have to think about how to land the right punches, do enough to keep it entertaining, and avoid the fight becoming dull. I was happy with my performance; I was more relaxed and let my hands go, catching him with a couple of good shots.

“This time in my career is about learning on the job. I didn’t have a lot of amateur or white-collar fights, so I watch and learn a lot. Everyone has fought guys like Cummings and MJ Hall, and I treat them with the proper respect and take them seriously.”

Being a frequent visitor to the BCB gym in Wednesbury has allowed Griffiths to spar with some world-class boxers at the top of the sport as well as a plethora of young talent: “The sparring I get is all part of that learning process. I get to spar with the amateur lads, but I take the opportunity to spar with the big names and grab any rounds I get with both hands. Getting to share rounds with Zach Parker, Tyler Denny, and others is doing as much or more for my development as the fights themselves.”

‘The Baggie Boy’ nickname comes from Griffiths’s love of Albion, and the lifelong fan was featured in the club’s matchday programme against Stoke City in December.

“I’m a huge West Brom fan, so getting to be on the programme was a dream come true.

When I go down to the Hawthorne’s, I look out at the pitch and think about how amazing it would be to fight there one day, but with my family connections to Walsall FC, the Bescot is an ideal place for me to be boxing again.

“I’m in the gym twice a day and fit it around my day job working on a house refurbishment. It’s messy work, but I love it, and being in Wednesbury so close to the gym means I can keep up my training. The people who are coming to support me aren’t all local, so I appreciate it massively, and I’m looking forward to fight number four and getting the win.

