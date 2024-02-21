Tipton's Jasmin Harmitt ready to do some damage in ring return

“I have been out of the ring longer than I had hoped; there were a few fights scheduled, but they didn’t happen for a variety of reasons. It has been stressful to put in all the training with no outcome at the end of it all.

The 26-year-old from Tipton made her debut in June last year, which she won on points 40-37 against Poland’s Angelika Oles at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham. It was an impressive performance from the lightweight, who trains under Aaron Cope at the Southpaw Boxing Gym, in Greets Green, in West Bromwich.

“There were a few nerves in the changing room. I had a lot of family and friends who had travelled up to see me, and I wanted to show them what I could do. It felt different from the white-collar shows I had been on before; it requires a change of mindset.

“I have watched the footage of the fight several times and have gone through it round by round. I feel like I did well even with the shared round, and I gained a lot from it.”

Outside of the ring, the busy working mum has had a switch in career, now working in a school in pastoral care as part of her goal to become a teacher.

Harmitt is a determined trainer who has sparred former European champion Kirstie Bavington, world title challenger Katie Healy, and Jessica Barry, as well as someone much closer to home: “It’s great to have a role that has a lot of job satisfaction that fits around my life and my training.

“I get a lot of good sparring with the women and men, including my partner (boxing coach Ste Smith).

“They are good spars, to be fair; he is a very good inside fighter, which is an area I am working on.

“My son is four years old now, and he is already showing interest and likes putting the gloves on.

“At this stage, it is all about learning and improvement. I’m happy to go with the flow, and I don’t feel any need to rush. I may not be a big name, and I’m not the loudest, but I just want to let my boxing do the talking on the 24th.”

Tickets for Rising Stars are available now priced at £40 standard and £75 VIP Ringside from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com