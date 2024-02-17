Darlaston's Ben Whittaker is making a swift return to the ring

The Darlaston boxing ace is heading to the O2 Arena in London to be part of Boxxer’s Bad Blood card on Sunday, March 31.

Whittaker (6-0, 5 KOs) has become a viral sensation with clips of his flamboyant showboating during his stoppage win over Khalid Graidia on February 3, generating millions of views and global interest on social media.

Tipped for superstardom, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist will look to capitalise on his new-found attention by delivering another show-stealing performance following his win over Graidia on the Buatsi-Azeez card in Wembley.

Boxxer Founder and chief executive Ben Shalom said: “The reaction to Ben Whittaker’s performance against Khalid Graidia has been incredible.

“It shows the power of social media. He gained hundreds of thousands of followers overnight and there’s clips of him online with millions and millions of views. We’ve known from day one that we’ve got a superstar on our hands with Ben Whittaker. With his style and personality, we believe he can become the biggest star in world boxing.”

Whittaker will add star power to an already stacked card on Easter Sunday topped by the ‘Bad Blood’ showdown between unbeaten heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Staffordshire’s Frazer Clarke for the British and Commonwealth titles.