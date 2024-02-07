Sam Eggington ready to tear up script

The Stourbridge boxer takes on Germany’s Abass Baraou for the vacant EBU European super-welterweight crown, offering the 30-year-old the chance to become a two-weight European champion.

Fighting at the Telford International Centre live on Channel 5, Eggington is eager to silence the critics and prove that he is far from finished.

"I genuinely don't get how I'm the underdog," he told the Express & Star.

"I know he's knocked some people out but if I fought the same people I'd have the same record.

"Being the underdog and being told all the time that I've been here too long, or I've had too many fights – I just carry on. This what gets me out of bed early.

"People think I'm here as a gimmick now and I'll have to start showing them that's not the case. I'm here to do something and my last fight showed that. I want to push on from that and do the same this time.

"People don't realise I didn't turn professional when I was 25, I did it when I was 18. I'm in my prime with the experience I have, which a lot of people don't get.

"Back on the TV as the underdog and I'm here to rip the script up and throw it back at them. That's what I plan to do."

Baraou, who has a 14-1 professional record, is a former European amateur champion and a world bronze medallist.

But Eggington, who boasts a 34-8 record, is confident in his ability.

"To be honest, I don't look at them or watch them, I don't check their records," he added when asked about his opponent.

"I leave it down to the team and I watch 20 or 30 second clips randomly through camp, that's it. I don't get anything out of watching a lot of them, it's not for me.

"I've never bad-mouthed anyone. It's a hard enough sport without having people getting in your face, I don't need it. I don't need to prove myself that way, I do my job in the ring.

"I've fought plenty of quality amateurs who have turned pro, so it's nothing new to me. I don't believe he's fought anyone who brings the same pressure or intensity as me.

"I think it's hard to find if I'm honest."

The fight will be Eggington's first since knocking out Joe Pigford last may in just five rounds.

Despite that spectacular win, promoter Boxxer failed to find room for Eggington on their show in Wolverhampton in November, which left the fighter and his manager Jon Pegg fuming.

Having felt overlooked and missing out on another fight in 2023, Eggington is ready to make the most of his chance in March.

"I don't want to be front page or anything like that, I just want to be active, and I thought my last performance granted me that," Eggington said.

"I should have been on another show sooner. I didn't fight after Pigford and I should have had another big fight last year, but I got shelved for some reason. It irritated me.

"Even if it wasn't a huge fight, it didn't have to be a massive name or anyone super famous. They had six months to get it sorted and I got shelved."

Sam Eggington fights Abass Baraou for the European title on Friday, March 1 at the Telford International Centre. Get your tickets at www.WassermanBoxing.com.