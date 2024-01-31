Wolverhampton's Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards eyes on prize in first title fight

The unbeaten Wolverhampton fighter will headline BCB Promotions' show in his home city at the Hangar Venue on March 8 as he looks to secure the Midlands super-lightweight title.

His opponent is no stranger to winning on the road after a remarkable 2023. Stevens had lost three of his opening four fights as a professional when he was a late stand-in for a one-day boxing tournament in February last year.

Stevens won all three fights and won the whole tournament before being rewarded with a Midlands title shot – and he finished the year beating Stoke's Jamie Stewart to win the title and then defended it in the rematch.

Osbourne-Edwards will now welcome Stevens into hostile territory in Wolverhampton as he looks to snatch the belt away from the Donnington fighter.

The event will offer up a double header of title fights when Bloxwich’s Lewis Morris and Dudley’s Ryan Griffiths clash for the vacant Midlands featherweight crown.

Morris, aged 22, has won eight of his nine fights with his only loss coming as a points decision over four rounds to Tatenda Mangombe in June. Since then, he has won back-to-back six rounders as he prepares to make the step-up to the 10 round distance.

Griffiths has only been a professional for less than a year and in that time has quickly built up an unbeaten four fight record.

Alongside the title fights, the show will feature plenty of local talent on the undercard.

Kingswinford's Danny Ball will fight for the first time since his brave showing last time out in Ireland against Paddy Donovan. The 27-year-old welterweight remains the English champion and will be back in the title mix this year.

Droitwich's Zach Evans will also feature, as well as Wolverhampton heavyweight Sonny Clarke. The 'Wolves Bomber' made his debut at the same venue in December.

Popular fighter Brandon Bethell, who trains out of the TMA Trojan Gym in Walsall Wood, will fight in Wolverhampton for the first time, while local lad Finley Cooper is unbeaten in his opening two fights and will look to secure his third successive win at the Hangar.

Former GB amateur Omarah Taylor has made a successful start to her professional journey and the 30-year-old from Great Barr is hoping to make a statement at the Hangar, while Paige Goodyear is hoping to build on her first career stoppage last time out. The 23-year-old from Dudley, who was a bronze medallist at the 2018 Youth World Championship, has racked up four wins.

Cruiserweight Ryan Cotterell, from Essington, has had a lengthy spell out of the ring after his quarter-final loss to Sheldon Macdonald in the Boxxer series tournament, and will now return on March 8.

Tickets for 'Havoc At The Hangar 8' are now available from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com. Standard tickets cost £40 and VIP ringside tickets cost £75.