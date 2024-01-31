Conah Walker targeting big homecoming after a quick win

Walker went into the defence of his WBA International welterweight title against Celtic champion Lloyd Germain ranked No.8 in the world.

The result that put him there was an upset stoppage of Cyrus Pattinson last August.

They were set for a rematch next month before Pattinson was ruled out with an eye injury.

Walker was offered the chance to fight Germain at short notice – and was too good for the Welshman, stopping him in the third.

“I took this at two weeks’ notice and took 30-40 people here,” he said afterwards. “We need to get a show in Wolverhampton. We will sell it out.”

Walker is promoted by Matchroom following his win over Pattinson and there’s every chance they will bring a show to the Civic Hall.

Walker has always been a big ticket seller and his support is show to grow after his latest stoppage win.

Germain towered over him by several inches and after a quiet opening round, Walker started to get closer to the Welshman and land left hooks and looping rights.

It was left hooks that unravelled Germain in the second, Walker switching his punches from body to head to have the Welshman back-pedalling on rubbery legs. He kept the punches coming to leave Germain on one knee for a count of ‘nine.’

Walker soon had him down again and Germain couldn’t keep him off when the fight resumed after an ‘eight’ count.

Walker buzzed Germain with a right to the jaw and with the Welshman dazed and defenceless in a corner, the referee jumped in.

“I want to be No 1,” said Walker. “I want to win the British title, clean up domestically and then go for world honours.”