Boxer Omarah Taylor all set for first fight as professional

The 30-year-old from Great Barr, took up boxing after answering an advert for the UK Sports Discover Your Gold campaign after the 2016 Olympics.

Taylor beat thousands of applicants to land a spot on Team GB and has now set her sights on conquering the professional super-welterweight division.

“Turning 30 was a factor in me deciding to turn pro it and it just felt right for me,” Taylor said. “Woman’s boxing is getting more respect and more recognised than ever before so I can’t think of a better time to do it”.

Despite never lacing up the gloves in a professional fight, the 30-year-old is no stranger to competing against full time fighters. Taylor has been in high demand, with some of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters having her in for sparring sessions.

“I’ve just got back from being in camp with Clarissa Shields in the States and have sparred with Chantelle Cameron, Natasha Jonas and Sandy Ryan,” she said. “They’ve been great experiences for me, and I will take a lot from those sessions into my first fight.”