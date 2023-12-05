Wolverhampton has a new heavyweight hopeful in Sonny Clarke

The Wolves Bomber got his career under way with a four-round victory over wily veteran Phil Williams on Sunday afternoon on BCB Promotions’ Havoc At The Hangar 7 in Wolverhampton.

Clarke displayed his size and power against a man who rarely takes a clean shot. He likes to let his hands go and has MMA and Muay Thai experience, traces of which you could see on Sunday as he looked very fleet-footed for a man of his size.

Judge Kevin Parker saw it through 40-36 and Williams may be one of very few men who will see the final bell against Clarke, who many predict a bright future for.

On a show headlined by unbeaten Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards declaring his English title ambitions with victory over Santiago Garces, the chief support saw Finley Cooper make it two wins out of two in a fan-friendly tear-up with Steve Davies that saw him go the distance.

The 20-year-old from Wolverhampton made his debut back in July after a brief amateur stint for Merridale Boxing Club and the full-time property developer displayed his passion for the aggressive side of boxing with his come forward style and high volume of punches, winning 40-37.

Meanwhile, Lewis Morris has well and truly banished the demons of his only loss after winning his second fight in the last three months with a controlled showing against Luke Fash, picking up every round on Kevin Parker’s card, 60-54.

The 22-year-old from Walsall was on a seven-fight unbeaten run before an off-night against Tatenda Mangombe in July and the difference between that and what he displayed at the same venue on Sunday couldn’t have been more night and day.

Morris kept a steady jab and timed his shots well, not forcing the pace or taking any risks.

James Beech Jnr’s first outing with his new coaching team proved to be a successful one as he blew off some cobwebs and got a much-needed win against the experienced Liam Richards.

The 26-year-old from Bloxwich may be used to the bright lights of TV but after a tricky year that saw him lose a couple of tough bouts he will feel happy to get the chance to let his hands go and get in the W column once again. Liam Gould must have thought it was October 31 when he faced off against the ever-quirky Dwain Grant, who walked to the ring in a full Scream suit, complete with mask.

But there was to be no horror show for the 25-year-old from Coseley, who racked up his fifth win and is still yet to lose a round since turning professional.

Also on the card, Droitwich-based Zach Evans rose to the occasion against Dean Dodge.

n Two nights earlier, Birmingham’s Tommy Collins made it to double-digit wins with a dominant performance over Bryan Mairena at the Bescot Stadium in Walsall.

Also on the show billed as the ‘Battle At The Bescot’, Bloxwich’s Ryan Woolridge dropped Octavian Gratii in round five before taking a wide judge’s decision victory.

Tipton’s Conor Baker gained some valuable rounds and experience, beating one of the sport’s busiest fighters in MJ Hall.

‘Baggie Boy’ Jay Griffiths, from Wombourne, bloodied and beat Paul Cummings over four gruelling rounds.

After a tricky last fight, Dudley’s Ryan Griffiths handled a potential banana skin of an opponent in Stu Greener well, getting the decision win.

Also, Ameen Khalid drew against Tatenda Mangombe and Callum Blockley beat Ukrainian Mykhailo Sovtus.