Ben Whittaker Saudi scrap ends in draw after duo topple out ring

Whittaker's scrap with Cameron, of which the former entered as favourite to continue a run of eight straight wins, lasted just five rounds before the pair locked arms and dramatically fell over the ropes.

The Darlaston boxer was given time to recover after the pair stumbled backwards out of the ring but was visibly struggling following treatment as referee Victor Loughlin called time on the contest.

Whittaker, 27, came off worse and was treated for injury to his right leg at the site's medical centre after exiting via a wheelchair before being taken by ambulance to hospital in Riyadh.

The fight, against Sheffield's Cameron, was on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol showdown in the Principality and it was ruled a split-decision technical draw with scorecards of 58-57, 57-58 and 58-58 collected.

The British Boxing Board of Control rule that a fight stopped due to accidental injury must go to the judges' scorecards.

Whittaker's opponent was unhappy with the finale and felt Whittaker, whose in-fight antics have gained attention over the years, was looking to get out of the fight early

"He (Whittaker) didn't want no more. He was very tired. He give me his last 30 seconds. He had nothing left. Kid was knackered from round two," Cameron said from the dressing room afterwards.

"But look, I definitely beat him. I don't get a fair share. I got a split decision lost in the last fight. I just had a draw this one. What more do I have to do? I've never had a promotional deal in my life, and I tried to do best today to get that win, and I thought I fully deserved it."