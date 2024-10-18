Bethell fight to benefit Wolves Foundation

Brandon Bethell steps into the ring again on Friday, 25 October at BCB's The Takeover, taking place at The Astoria, Wolverhampton. He is looking to extend his unbeaten pro record to 5-0 against Jahfieus Faure.

Appearing on WCR FM's Wolverhampton Sport on Wednesday, Bethell made the announcement that he will be making a donation to the official charity of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It's not the first time that we'll see the boxer raising money for the Wolves Foundation. Along side fellow BCB man Lewis Morris, he took part in the Wolves Content Creator's Cup in September, which raised £8,320.

Ahead of his fight, he told Wolverhampton Sport "I'm working hard. I've been in the gym every day, training three times a day, adding new things to keep on improving."

"It'll be a good show. It's a good card. It's probably the best show I've been on. I'm really looking forward to it. It'll be a good night and everybody will be entertained."

BCB's Brandon Bethell and Lewis Morris with Team WCR FM at the Wolves Content Creator's Cup. Photo: Sally Hill

Brandon Bethell will be on stage at Molineux's Fan Zone before the Southampton fixture on November 9.

Tickets to BCB's The Takeover are available through the boxers or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com

By Robbie Meakin - Contributor