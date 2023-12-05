No time to waste as Wolverhampton's Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards eyes English title shot

Headlining in his home city of Wolverhampton, the Kundalini King was back at the Hangar Events Venue where all his previous eight contests had taken place and was once again in the headline slot.

His Colombian opponent, who now resides in Southampton, was 13 years his junior but had already boxed 30 times across South America and Europe.

Osbourne-Edwards started the fight quickly using his southpaw jab to the body and head whilst showing vastly improved footwork from his last fight against Naeem Ali.

A late starter to the sport he has had to learn a lot in a short space of time and his coach Richie Carter and the team at Wolverhampton Boxing club have been implementing steady, subtle changes in the two years since he joined the paid ranks.

One thing that comes naturally is the power, which he displayed at the end of the opening round with a laser guided left hand which put Garces on the seat of his trunks. It was the only knockdown of the night and one that almost caught the crowd off guard.

The Colombian looked shook by the shot but made it to his feet and the bell rang soon after, allowing him some much needed recovery time in the corner. There was an air of confidence about Osbourne-Edwards work, particular when the action started to get a bit rougher with him being able to create distance and get off point scoring shots.

Six rounds can seem to be over so quickly and at the midway point it was very much one way traffic despite Garces best efforts to land the right hand, the majority sailed wide and short. Chants of “knock him out Dad” filled one corner of the arena but there wasn’t to be a stoppage.

The fight went the distance with referee judge Kevin Parker seeing it 60-53,and Osbourne-Edwards said: “It was about building up more experience, I want the English title next. I am ready for that, boxing in Wolverhampton is getting bigger and better thanks to my coach Richie and all the others putting in the work.

“I’m 34 so now is the time to make that step and get on the televised shows, box on Sky Sports, box at the big arenas, we are ready for that and it’s what I want next. I want to get on the next Civic Hall show, that place is so close to my house it’s almost my back garden! “