Bescot special to ‘Baggie Boy’ Jay

The 28-year-old from Tipton who now resides in Wombourne has picked up two wins from two since joining the paid ranks this year. The first of which, a 40-36 points win over M J Hall was routine enough but his second against Steve Davies proved to be a trickier than expected challenge.

“Davies was a last-minute opponent change, and he was very game, rough and ready but I knew I was fitter than he was so didn’t get caught up doing something silly. I slipped right at the end of a round and the crowd reacted as if I was hurt but it was just a stumble from me, no shot landed. It was a good fight and one I took a lot from; despite his record he didn’t box like a journeyman and apart from the slip I was very happy with my performance”.

The boxing builder works full time on site and despite the physicality of his career he is finding a good balance with his training, a late starter to the sport at eighteen years of age being in the best possible condition is something he prioritises.

“I am up at 5am most mornings, I do my runs usually 4-6 miles then it’s work then food then training in the evening. I only have Saturdays off to rest and I’m actually enjoying the structure and routine and each fight I get more used to it”.

Getting in three bouts in 2023 seemed unlikely at the start of the year with some issues in Griffiths medical which pushed him back several months.

“In some ways it has been a challenging year with my medical being delayed in January it meant I have probably ended up boxing two or three times less than I’d have wanted. Physically my fitness is great it’s more mentally really having to overcome setbacks, there have been a couple of niggly injuries that have also put me back a bit.

“Boxing at the Bescot will be a refreshing change after back to back fights at the Hangar, it’s a great venue but my fans will enjoy a different experience and it will mean a lot to me personally to box there. My brother and my old man follow Walsall, they have always been like a second team to me and I will be wearing red socks on the night just as a little tribute to that connection to my family.

“This will be another four rounder and next year I will want to make the step up to six as the longer distance will suit me a lot more. For now, I just want to keep picking up wins and thank my supporters, I am sure they will fill the room out and make plenty of noise”.

Tickets for the Bescot Stadium show on December 1st are available priced at £40 standard and £75 VIP directly from the boxers or by contacting ticketing@bcb-promotions.com.